More Covid deaths than being reported by Delhi govt: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday claimed there were more Covid deaths in the national capital than are being reported by the city government, while accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not conducting enough tests.

Speaking to this agency, Tiwari accused the government of hiding data of those who died due to the infection.

“They are hiding data on deaths. We have the information that there are more deaths happening than being reported by the government.”

On the AAP government hiking the VAT on petrol and diesel, Tiwari said the Centre ensured that while it hiked the taxes, the burden is not on the public.

“What Delhi has done is an injustice. We know people are stepping out only in case of emergency in the lockdown. However, despite this, Delhi was the first state to hike the taxes on fuel and put the burden on the public.”

Tiwari also said Delhi is not the only state which is suffering due to revenue loss.

“All the governments across the country are suffering due to revenue loss. While all are looking for ways to generate revenue, 70 per cent fee on alcohol is too much. No other state has increased so much tax,” Tiwari said while referring to the ‘Special Corona fee’ on alcohol, which is 70 per cent of the MRP.

He slammed the Delhi government, saying it is trying to hide its failures.

“This (coronavirus crisis) was a test if they know how to run a government. They will not be able to say what they have actually done for their people. Advertisement is one thing but the real picture is before everyone.”

Tiwari said all the arrangements done by the city government in Delhi amid the coronavirus crisis are not up to the mark.

“All the arrangements are in bad shape. People are not ready to go to the city government hospitals. People in the city are preferring the Central government hospitals.”

Tiwari also hit out at the Kejriwal government over tests, saying that people are asking for tests and are running from hospitals to hospitals for getting them done.

“People are asking for testing but they are not being tested. Even the police constable who died of Covid had to run from hospital to hospital. If there are not enough hospitals, they should make more arrangements. Makeshift arrangement can also be done. But letting people die because you don’t have enough arrangement is highly inhuman.”

Tiwari also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for doing “nothing” for the corona warriors.

He said at least six doctors from the Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital tested Covid positive. “Their contacts are waiting for tests. They are not being tested. Even if they were to stay at home, there should be some doctor suggesting this. But they are still waiting for the tests.”

Even the condition in the quarantine centres are bad, Tiwari said, adding while somewhere there are no fans, somewhere there is no water supply. “We need to take special care of the patients amid the coronavirus crisis. They (Delhi government) only speak, but no arrangement has been done on the ground.”