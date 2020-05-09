Narco-terrorism: Punjab CM warns Pakistan on nefarious designs

Chandigarh: Asserting that the Punjab Police was on its toes and keeping a close watch on anti-national activities from across the border even amid the Covid crisis, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan against its persistent attempts to spread narco-terrorism from across the border.

“Our eyes are open to what Pakistan is doing,” the Chief Minister said in the wake of the arrest of a big fish in the drugs business by the police. He said no matter how much the force was busy in Covid duties, the police were keeping a close watch on the borders.

He congratulated the force, led by DGP Dinkar Gupta, for the latest arrests, as well as the important role played by them in the Kashmir operations against Hizbul Mujahideen.

He referred to the arrest of Hilal, an active worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and a close associate of the banned outfit’s commander, Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed by security forces in Kashmir.

Pakistan is not letting up on its attempts to push drugs, weapons and drug money despite the Covid crisis, clearly in an attempt to destabilise the state and disturb its peace, “but we will not allow that to happen,” said Amarinder Singh in a statement.

From Punjab Police to the BSF, everyone was on their toes to defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan, said the Chief Minister, adding the state’s police force was working in a sustained and active manner to ensure that such elements do not get away with their wicked plans.

Observing that terrorists and gangsters had probably thought they could use the gap created by the diversion of resources and police manpower to Covid duties to smuggle drugs and weapons to spread mayhem in Punjab, Amarinder Singh said despite half the Punjab Police force on curfew duties and humanitarian relief missions, they were keeping a close eye on what was happening along the borders.

“We will ensure that such anti-national elements are caught and put behind bars, where they belong,” he said.