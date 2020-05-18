NCW writes to TikTok over video glorifying acid attack

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it wrote to the video-sharing social networking service TikTok over a video in which one of its users allegedly glorified acid attack and crime against women.

In the video message the NCW Head Rekha Sharma said: “I came across a social media post which said, a man named Faizal Siddiqui uploaded a video which appeared to be glorifying acid attack. Taking cognizance of the matter, I have written to the Director General of Police in Maharashtra to take action.”

Sharma further said, the commission also wrote to Anuj Bhatia, Grievance Officer at TikTok India, that the video be removed immediately, and the person’s ID be blocked.

“After I wrote to TikTok, the video was removed but I want such people should not be given any space on any social media platform who promote crime against women. The Commission is seriously concern about the increase in crimes against women, and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset. The Commission asked for a detailed action taken report be sent at earliest,” said Sharma.