No quarantine, Arogya Setu essential for those coming to Delhi

New Delhi: Making thermal screening, social distancing and Arogya Setu app on mobile essential, the Delhi government on Sunday directed all departments to follow the guidelines issued by the Central government for domestic travel through air, train or inter-state buses, and stressed only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed.

In an order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed Delhi’s Department of Health and Family Welfare to issue requisite SOPs for implementation of these guidelines, if required.

Dev, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, “directs all authorities concerned to ensure compliance of the guidelines dated May 24 issued by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in letter and spirit”.

The guidelines for domestic travel — air, train, inter-state bus — says the dos and don’ts should be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned.

“All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Suitable announcement about Covid-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and in flights, trains and buses,” the guidelines issued on Sunday said.

It says the states and the Union Territories should ensure that all passengers should undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and exit and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

“During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers/masks. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene.”

At all the points, required measures to ensure social distancing should be taken, it said.

“The airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised and disinfected and availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured.”

For the asymptomatic passengers, the guidelines said they will be permitted to go with the advice that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days.

“In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075).”

Those found symptomatic, it said, will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility.

“Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.”

The guidelines also said that those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public and private facilities) appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol.

“If positive, they will continue in Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol. If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate himself/herself and self-monitor his/her health for further seven days.”

The guidelines said, in case, any symptoms develop they should inform the district surveillance officer or the state national call centre (1075).

While special trains are running to and from Delhi since May 12, domestic flights will start operating from May 25. More trains will be running from June 1.