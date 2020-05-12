NSA against Kafeel Khan extended by three months

Aligarh: The National Security Act (NSA) imposed against suspended Gorakhpur doctor, Kafeel Khan, has been extended by three months.

Dr Kafeel Khan was booked under NSA on February 13 after his arrest on charges of making inflammatory speeches in the Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-CAA protests.

He is presently lodged in Mathura jail.

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Tuesday that the NSA on Kafeel Khan has been extended for three months on the directives of the Home Ministry.

Khan will remain booked under NSA till August 13 now.

The case against Dr Kafeel Khan was filed at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh and he was arrested from Mumbai airport on January 29 this year.

Dr Kafeel Khan first hit the headlines in August 2017 when he was blamed for the death of over 60 children at the BRD Medical college due to disruption in oxygen supply.

Khan was suspended and sent to jail though later he was absolved of the charges in a departmental inquiry. However, his suspension was not revoked.