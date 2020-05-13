One suspected terrorist killed while fleeing security check post in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed a suspected terrorist who did not stop his vehicle at three chechposts in J&K’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Sources aid that a vehicle was signaled to stop at a ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) in Kawoosa (Narbal) area of Budgam district, but instead of stopping, the vehicle fled the checkpost.

Not only at the first checkpost but at the subsequent two other checkposts, the person occupying the vehicle refused to stop and finally the security forces were left with no other option but to fire leading to injury to the vehicle occupant, sources added.

The injured suspected terrorists was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, sources said.

Identity of the suspected slain terrorist is being established, said police sources adding that further investigations were on.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four over ground workers (OGW) of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) from in Awantipora in Pulwama district.

According to a police official, the arrested individuals were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to JeM terrorists operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral in Pulwama district.

The terrorist OGWs have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah – all residents of Bathen area of Khrew in Awantipora of Pulwama district.

The police official said that incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition have been recovered on their disclosure made by the arrested OGWs from Bathen area in Pulwama district.

Further investigations were on in the case, added the police official.