Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd consecutive day on LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: For the third consecutive day on Wednesday Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 9.30 am on Wednesday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Degwar sector of the Poonch district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly”, the spokesman said.

This is the fourth ceasefire violation on the LoC by Pakistan during the last three days.

Sources said that the Pakistan army is desperate to push terrorists waiting at their launch pads into the Indian territory to somehow keep terror related activities continue in the Kashmir valley. “At least 300 terrorists are waiting at various launch pads in PoK to infiltrate and to ensure that the Pakistan army resorts to frequent ceasefire violations at the LoC to provide cover fire to these terrorists,” said sources.

On the other hand, lives of people living along the LoC in J&K gets affected considerably each time shells start raining in these areas.

Civilian lives, their cattle, homes and agricultural fields are at the highest risk during such cross border hostilities.