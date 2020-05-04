Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri district

Jammu: The Pakistan army on Monday violated the bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 4 pm today, Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mendhar sector of Rajouri district. At around 4.30 pm they resorted to firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector of the same district. At both places, our positions are retaliating befittingly.”

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan also breached the ceasefire on the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district by firing and shelling, which was strongly retaliated to by the Indian army using similar weapons.

Since the last fortnight, Pakistan has been violating ceasefire on the LoC in J&K with impunity.

Senior army officers said that since snows have started melting along the LoC, Pakistan is planning to violate ceasefire to provide cover fire to help infiltration into J&K.