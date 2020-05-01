Patient treated with plasma therapy in Mumbai dies

Mumbai: A COVID-19 patient in Mumbai who was undergoing plasma therapy died at Lilavati Hospital in the city. He was the first patient in Maharashtra to been given the plasma therapy. He died on Wednesday April 29.

According to hospital sources, the 53-year-old patient was admitted in very bad condition, he had been on ventilator for the past several days and was given plasma therapy four days ago.

The plasma therapy was given to him after all other treatment did not yield any result.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that after the approval from ICMR, plasma therapy is being used for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (April 27) clarified that plasma therapy is at an experimental stage only right now and has not been approved for the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 so far.