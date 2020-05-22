PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s residential, 107 onboard killed

Karachi: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 onboard, crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport on Friday, an official has confirmed.

The flight, A-320, was carrying 102 passengers and five crew members and was flying from Lahore to Karachi, reports said.

The wreckage and several houses in the area are on fire, visuals by Pakistan media showed. Smoke could also be seen billowing in the sky as ambulances tried to make their way through narrow lanes.

Ambulances and rescue officials have been rushed to the accident site to help residents whose houses were reportedly affected.

The plane went down in a densely populated residential area – Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir – just short of the Karachi airport.

It crashed minutes before landing at Karachi airport.

Sources said that the landing gear of the PIA aircraft developed snag leading to the crash.