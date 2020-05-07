PM Modi holds emergency meeting on Andhra gas leak; 7 dead, over 200 taken ill

New Delhi/Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Thursday in the wake of a gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh.

“In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 am,” stated the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi will interact with senior officers of NDMA and is likely to direct them to lay down policies for disaster management.

Seven persons, including a minor, died while hundreds of others reported sick after a gas leaked from the LG Polymers India plant at RR Venkatapuram village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Around 200 people have been rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Modi took to Twitter and said: “Talked to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.”

He also prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, the gas has been neutralised and NDRF team has reached the spot. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

“Primary report is that poly vinyl chloride gas (or may be Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water),” said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana in a statement.

Early morning sights included people lying unconscious on the streets and dead cattle by the roadside. People, with children strung over their shoulders, ran in panic towards hospitals. Ambulances rushed to the area and transported 70 unconscious people to the King George hospital.

A large number of those hospitalised are children.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place around 2.30 am when people were fast asleep in their homes. All of a sudden people in surrounding areas woke up with a sense of breathlessness, terrible itching, and burning sensation in their eyes.

Panic-stricken they rushed out of their homes, only to collapse. Several cattle and livestock also succumbed to the poisonous gas pervading the air.

The impact of the tragedy was reduced to some extent as the plant operatives immediately alerted the authorities following which the district administration swung into action, an official said.

The surrounding areas within a radius of 3 kms have been cleared of people and arrangements made for feeding around 7,500 people who have been asked to vacate their homes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

LG Polymers, is among India’s leading manufacturer of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene. The plant located at Visakhapatnam, belongs to the Mumbai-based LG Polymers India, which is part of the South Korean group LG Chemical.

Originally set up in 1961, as Hindustan Polymers for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers, the company was merged with McDowell & Co Ltd of UB Group in 1978. It ultimately became part of the South Korean group LG Chemical, in 1997.