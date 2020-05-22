Post-COVID India will gain esteem in world arena: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said post-COVID India will emerge more confident and gain esteem in the world arena.

Jitendra Singh emphasized that he is confident that six months from now, the world will look up to India with respect and seek to engage with it.

Not only this, he said, India will also emerge as a safe destination for business and trade.

The Minister also observed that early lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped India to train itself for the new norms of post-COVID world.

Singh, who is also in-charge of north-eastern region, which usually depends on tourism, said the region will regain and may start attracting tourists from Europe and other western countries.

He said that while most of the tourist resorts in those countries have been heavily affected by corona, it is the north-eastern region of India which remains relatively corona-free and some of the most popular tourist destinations like Sikkim did not have even a single corona positive case throughout.

Alluding to business and trade, Jitendra Singh said this is an opportunity for India to give impetus to its ‘Make in India’ mission.

When asked about the recent domicile notification issued for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh said this is an extension of the process which started on Aug 5, last year and is now reaching its logical conclusion. The future generations, he said, will realize the positive outcomes of the decision.