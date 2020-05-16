Railways ferried over 15L people in 1,074 Shramik Special trains: Goyal

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways has ferried over 15 lakh stranded migrant workers in the last 15 days in more than 1,074 Shramik Special trains amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Goyal, who is also the Union Commerce Minister, said in a tweet, “As on midnight of May 15, a total of 1,074 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. More than 1.4 million stranded people have been transported back to their home states in the last 15 days.”

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that more than 2 lakh people are being transported per day for the last three days, which is expected to be scaled up to 3 lakh passengers per day in the coming days.

The official said that these 1,074 Shramik Special trains have originated from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The railways started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students.

The Railways had suspended all passenger, mail and express trains to combat the spread of Covid-19 from March 25. Only freight and special parcel trains were being run to transport essential items.

Since May 12, the Railways also started to run 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani Express trains.