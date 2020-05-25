Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 47.5 degrees, heatwave to abate after May 28

New Delhi: Churu in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of the season at 47.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where the mercury soared to 47.1 degrees.

Region-wise, Palam area in the national capital recorded the highest temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius, mercury in Haryana’s Narnaul soared to 45.8 degrees, and Punjab’s Bathinda recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Churu had recorded 47.4 degrees.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department had warned of heatwave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till May 28.

“Due to prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heatwave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over these areas till May 28 with peak intensity on May 25 and 26,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

It, however, emphasized that dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.

Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said the nation will get respite from the blistering heat from May 28 night when the western disturbance will affect northwest India and easterly winds will also prevail in lower levels.

“Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds of 50-60 kmph likely to occur on 29 and 30 May over Delhi NCR,” he added.

The western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean Sea and travels across Central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the hills and the plains.

IMD has four color-coded warnings — green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations.

The IMD had, on Sunday, issued a red alert for heatwaves in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan for the next two days.

The weather bureau has warned that due to the weather condition, people might develop heat illness and heat stroke and said that extreme care should be given to vulnerable people.

Heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.