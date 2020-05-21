Ram Temple trust confirms recovery of idols from site

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been set up to oversee the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, has tweeted that several broken statues of Hindu gods and goddesses have been found at the temple site where levelling operations are underway.

“During the excavation, a 5-ft Shivling, pillars and broken idols have also been discovered,” the tweet said.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said the recovery further established the fact that temple existed at the site.

Meanwhile, the ground at the temple site is being levelled by tractors and JCB machines. The work began after the state and Central government relaxed lockdown rules and allowed the construction activity.

Rai said that once levelling of the site is completed, the work of soil testing will begin.