Reshuffle in J&K Police, several officers transferred

Srinagar: A major reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Police was announced on Friday, with transfers and posting of several officers.

According to the orders issued by the J&K Home Department, Sandeep Mehta, the Superintendent of Police, PC, Jammu has been transferred and posted as the Commandant IRP-11th Batallion. Naresh Singh, Additional SP, CID (CI), Jammu will replace him in the post.

Amit Bhasin, the Additional SP, Traffic, Jammu, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Katra.

M. Fiesel Qureshi, Additional SP, Samba, has been posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur. Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, Additional SP, Kishtwar, replaces him in Samba.

Farooq Qesor Malik, SP Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-7the Batallion.

Khalid Amin, Deputy Commandant, IR-15th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Poonch, while Mubashir Hussain, Additional SP, PC Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Security, Kashmir.

Mushim Ahmad, SP, SSG, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kishtwar.

Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Additional SP, PC, Kupwara is transferred to Anantnag in the same post.

Deepak Dogra, Deputy Commandant, JKAP’s 5th Battalion has been transferred and posted as SP, South, Jammu.

Pradeep Singh, Deputy Commandant, IR-11th battalion will be the new Additional SP, Traffic, Jammu, and Kulbir Chand Handu, the SP Katra, has been made the new Additional SP, CID, (CI) Jammu.