Resume Mumbai trains for essential services: Uddhav Thackeray to PM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume Mumbai suburban trains for essential services.

In the video conference meeting of the Prime Minister with the state Chief Ministers, he said that the train services – which are Mumbai’s lifeline – must be resumed only for those serving in essential sectors who would be permitted to commute only after verifying their credentials.

Thackeray also reiterated his plea to the Centre to provide additional manpower, if required, in order to give relief to the state security and other personnel in order to reduce their stress levels.

The suburban trains are in the yards since the past nearly seven weeks owing to the nationwide lockdown, though long-distance trains have now started operating for special services to transport migrants to their home states.