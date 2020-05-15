SC cancels summer vacation, will continue work till June 19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has cancelled its summer vacation and decided to continue working till June 19, it was announced on Friday.

Chief Justice SA Bobde held a full court meeting, where a consensus was reached to continue working during the summer vacation.

“In partial modification of notification of even number October 14, 2019, notifying the list of Supreme Court holidays, 2020 and the summer vacation of the court, it is hereby notified that the five-week period from May 18 to June 19 (both days inclusive) of the summer vacation of the Supreme Court calendar 2020 has been rescheduled and declared period of functioning,” said a notification issued by Registrar, Administration.

According to sources, the apex court has also decided it will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters, which will also include urgent matters via video conferencing during the vacation period.

The Chief Justice, in consultation with other judges, will continue to track the situation connected with the outbreak of Covid-19. He may review the decision of not availing the summer vacation, added a senior official.

The Supreme Court, since March 24, against the backdrop of novel coronavirus pandemic, has been taking up matters through video conferencing where it gave priority to only extremely urgent matters.