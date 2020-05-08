SEBI sanitizing its BKC offices after officer tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: Markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is sanitizing its office buildings in Bandra Kurla complex after one of its officers “reportedly” tested positive for COVID-19.

SEBI said in statement that since lockdown has been announced, it has been taking all precautionary measures including those announced by Central and State Governments.

“After one if it’s officers reportedly tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday evening, SEBI is taking further required action as per the protocol including sanitisation of its office buildings in BKC. SEBI continues to function uninterruptedly,” the statement said.

SEBI has assured that its functioning is uninterrupted by the sanitization and other measures. The SEBI head office is located in BKC.