Second Air India aircraft carrying Indians from Dubai lands at Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala): Half-an-hour after the first evacuation flight landed at Kochi, the second flight landed here on Thursday night carrying 182 Indians, including five kids, from Dubai.

The aircraft are part of the massive evacuation mission undertaken by the government to bring back Indians stranded in foreign lands due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The Air India Express flight flew to Dubai earlier in the day and touched down here at 10.32 pm.

The Kozhikode airport has been under tight security since the morning and all the health protocols keeping in view the Covid-19 situation are being followed.

All incoming baggage will be disinfected, before handing them over to the people.

Among those who landed, pregnant ladies, those above 75 years of age and children below the age of 10 will be sent to their homes where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers having underlying health issues will be moved to the hospitals for further treatment.

The remaining will be moved to the corona care centres in their respective districts while those showing Covid like symptoms would be taken to coronavirus dedicated hospitals here.