Security forces arrest terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Srinagar: A terrorist was arrested by security forces in Gundana tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Malik. A pistol was recovered from the arrested terrorist, sources added..

The arrested terrorist had been missing for the last couple of months and was arrested from the Tantra area of Doda on the basis of intelligence input, sources said.

Confirming his arrest, Inspector General Jammu Mukesh Singh said that Malik was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Haroon Abbas killed on January 15.

“He had links with terrorists and was in constant touch with them,” Singh said.

The police have started investigations to find out more about his terror links and role in fomenting violence in the Chenab valley region.