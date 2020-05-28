Security forces avert major car-borne IED attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday averted a major terror attack when large quantity of improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from a Santro car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police official said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Pulwama police. He said thatt the IED was recovered following a search on the vehicle.

He said that the explosive laden car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces convoy or a defence installation.

The explosive was kept in a blue drum inside the car. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot on Thursday morning. People were asked to move away from the vicinity. The bomb disposal squad then instead of defusing the explosive, exploded the vehicle.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted: “A major incident of a vehicle borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army.”

As per the reports, late on Wednesday night, a car was intercepted by the security forces from Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police had a specific input about a lone car, which was tracked to Shaadipura, (Rajpura road) in Pulwama.

However, the driver, who is said to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, managed to escape after initial exchange of fire in the cover of darkness.

Investigation so far have revealed that the white colour santro car had a number plate of a two- wheeler, which was registered in the name of a resident of Jammu’s Kathua.

Further investigation was in progress and security forces were confident of making more arrests in the connection to unravel the conspiracy.