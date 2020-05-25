Security forces killed two terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Monday morning.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the encounter began when a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by a joint team of police and Army including 34 RR, CRPF following specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired at the security forces and after a brief exchange of fire, two terrorists were gunned down, said the police official.

Till reports last came in the encounter in the area was on as one more terrorists was believed to have been hiding in the area.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have shut down mobile and internet services in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Further details are awaited.