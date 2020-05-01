Special train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Hyderabad/New Delhi: A special non-stop train with 1,200 stranded migrants started from Telangana to Jharkhand’s Hatia, officials said on Friday.

According to a senior railway official, a special non-stop train operated as a one-off service on Friday morning from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand.

The Railway official said the train carrying 1,200 migrant workers from Telangana left from Lingampalli station at 5 am.

He said the train will reach Hatia around 11 pm on Friday.

According to officials in Jharkhand, the state government has made adequate arrangements for the testing and quarantine of the migrants returning to the state from the special non-stop train.

The railways have suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.

