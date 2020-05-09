Sub-Inspector, 4 top Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Security forces on Saturday killed four top Naxals in a fierce gun battle in a remote area of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. In this encounter a police sub-inspector was also martyred.

Four top Maoists were also killed in the encounter that took place at Pardhauni village late on Friday, after police raided a Maoist hideout, officials at police headquarters here said.

The bodies of the 4 slain Naxals have been recovered from the encounter site.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Shyam Kishore Sharma, in-charge of Madanwara police station, which is located about 200 km from the state capital.

Of the four, two were women insurgents killed in the joint operation by the 27 Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Chhattisgarh Police. The police party recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles from the slain Naxals.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and bodies of the martyred official and the Naxals were evacuated out of the forest, he said, adding that search operation was underway in the area.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death of the police officer. Police officials claimed that Maoists killed in the gunfight were dreaded ultras, who were carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh and above.