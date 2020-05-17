Terrorist killed, army jawan martyred in J&K’s Doda encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed and one army jawan martyred in an ongoing encounter on Sunday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the operation is still on and heavy firing is on from both the sides.

“In the ongoing encounter which started today morning at Gundna Doda one terrorist is reported killed so far. Operation is on,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

A search operation was launched by a joint team of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Doda police on Saturday night after receiving specific inputs about presence of terrorists in the area.

Contact with terrorists was established on early Sunday morning when forces came in close proximity of the area where the terrorists were hiding.

Till reports last came in, heavy firing was on in the area.