Terrorists attack in J&K’s Handwara, three CRPF men martyred, encounter on

Srinagar: Three CRPF personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire on a CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area of Handwara.

Immediately after the attack at around 5:30 pm by terrorists who opened fire on 92 Batallion CRPF at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area, the area was cordoned off by the forces and an additional reinforcement has been rushed to the spot to track down the terrorists.

Sources said that an unidentified body has also been recovered from the spot and it is believed that the neutralised individual was a terrorist.

Meanwhile, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a power grid at Wagoora in Budgam.