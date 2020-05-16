Terrorists attack security forces in J&K’s Kulgam, cop killed

Srinagar: A J&K policeman was killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

According to information, a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately on a joint Naka party of Police deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

In the said firing by the terrorists, head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat sustained grievous gunshot injuries and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces launched a search operation to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Till reports last came in, the search operation was on in the area.