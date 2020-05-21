Three terrorists arrested in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: The J&K police on Thursday said three terrorists from Kupwara district who recently joined terrorist ranks have been arrested following a cordon and search operation.

The three arrested had posted pictures brandishing weapons on the social media recently announcing their joining terrorist ranks.

A senior police official said that the three terrorists were arrested after a cordon and search operation by police and army was launched in a forested area of Kupwara district on the basis of specific intelligence input that some terrorists were hiding in the area.

The police official said that the arrests were made from Sogam area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested terrorists, added the police official.