Top hizbul commander among two terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Nawakadal encounter

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF troopers achieved a big success on Tuesday when they killed two Hizbul terrorists including its top commander, Junaid Ahmad Sahrai in an encounter in old Srinagar area.

Both the terrorists were hiding in the old city area of Srinagar and were neutralised after hours of gun battle that started in wee hours on Tuesday.

Sources said that large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists, said a brief police statement.

Three security forces personnel including two J&K policemen and one CRPF trooper were earlier injured after the joint team launched a combing operation on a specific tip off about the presence of terrorists at Nawakadal in the old city area.

The encounter started after security forces received specific input about the presence of some terrorists in in old Srinagar city at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area. As a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area and located the house where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces triggering an encounter, said sources in the police.

Sources in the police said that one of the terrorists killed was identified as Junaid Ahmad Sahrai. He joined the terror outfit in 2018 and his father was the head of All Party Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir.

Notably, this is the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar after a gap of almost two years.