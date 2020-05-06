Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, associate killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: What could be viewed as a major success in anti-terrorism operations in J&K, security forces on Wednesday killed the most wanted terrorists, Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate in Pulwama district thereby avenging the deaths of five security men martyred in Kupwara district on May 3.

Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist and Hizbul chief was trapped late on Tuesday in his native Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Hizbul Mujahiddin terrorist and and his associate were killed early on Wednesday while another terrorist was killed in a separate operation in Sharshali village of Khrew area in Pulwama district away from Naikoo’s encounter spot.

Confirming Naikoo’s killing, a senior official said that Naikoo has been neutralized along with his associate.

Officials said the operation to eliminate Naikoo was carried out with pinpoint precision without any collateral damage. “He was hiding in the house of his uncle when the encounter started in early hours of Wednesday,” said an official who added that the house in which Naiko along with his associate was hiding, was blasted.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have suspended mobile Internet across the Kashmir Valley and imposed curfew in most major towns of the valley to maintain law and order.

A video conferencing meeting was reportedly held earlier between senior officers of the Union Home Ministry and J&K top brass to address any law and order issues peacefully.

In Srinagar city, the District Magistrate announced that all curfew passes issued on or before May 5 have been cancelled and fresh passes would be issued after two days.

Authorities do not want to take any chance after killing the most wanted terrorist who was a native of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

According to reports, the overnight operation to trap Naikoo by the security forces was started on Tuesday evening when a massive search operation was launched in the native Beighpora village of Naikoo near the Awantipora town of Pulwama district.

Sources said that after receiving credible information that the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander had come to visit his home in Beighpora village the joint op by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, moved in quickly to seal all entry and exit points of the village.

Naikoo carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Naikoo had been masterminding the killings of locals and policemen to put pressure on them not to engage in anti-terrorism operations.

It was because of this threat perception that policemen were advised not to visit their homes especially in South Kashmir districts where Naikoo held sway among the terrorist ranks.

Before joining the terror ranks, Naikoo worked as a mathematics teacher at a local school.