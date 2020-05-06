Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J&K’s Pulwama, one terrorist killed

Srinagar: Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo has been trapped in his native Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources on Wednesday said that heavy firing exchanges were on between the trapped terrorists and the security forces and till repors last came in, one terrorists has been killed and his identity is still be established

Though, the officials are yet to confirm, sources claimed that the neutralised terrorist was Naikoo and if it is confirmed, it would be seen as a major success in anti-terrorism operation in the Kashmir Valley.

According to reports, the overnight operation by the security forces started on Tuesday evening when a massive search operation was launched in the native village of wanted terrorist Riaz Naikoo.

On receiving credible information that the top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had come to visit his home in Beighpora village, a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was moved in quickly to seal all entry and exit points of the village.

Sources said that the adjoining Gulzarpora village has also been brought under the cordon and search operation to ensure that the trapped terrorists remain confined in the area.

It may be mentioned here that Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Naikoo carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Meanwhile, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist has been arrested at village Satura in south Kashmir’s Tral area, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made late on Tuesday evening.

Police said the joint team of police and other security forces apprehended the terrorist at the Satura crossing in an ambush while he was found under suspicious circumstances.

Following interrogation of the arrested JeM terrorist, large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered. The recovery includes, one AK 56 rifle, two magazines, 150 rounds of ammunition, three Chinese grenades and two mobile phones, said sources.