Total 35,043 Covid-19 cases in India, 1,147 dead

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 35,043 on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, 8,888 people have recovered, and 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease.

According to the Ministry data, a total of 33 corona cases were reported in Andaman Nicobar till Friday morning, out of which 16 have been discharged from the hospital. In Andhra Pradesh, the figure reached 1,403, out of which 321 have been discharged while 31 have died.

Northeastern region like Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram have reported two, 12 and one cases, respectively. On the other hand, Odisha has witnessed 142 cases so far with 39 discharged from the hospital and one death.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498, with 459 deaths and 1,773 people recovering from the deadly virus.

Gujarat is the next hotbed which has reported 4,394 cases so far followed by Delhi which has reported 3,515 cases, according to the Ministry.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,313) and Uttar Pradesh (2,303).

In Jharkhand, the number of cases were 109 till Friday morning with 20 discharged from the hospital and three deaths. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh that reported 40 cases have discharged 36 from the hospital.

According to the report, Telangana reported a total of 1,038 cases with 397 discharged from the hospital and 29 deaths.

In Puducherry, the number of cases was eight till Friday morning. Punjab has so far reported 357 cases with 90 discharged from the hospital and 19 death.

Bihar has seen a spike in cases with number rising to 418 out of which 82 have recovered and discharged and two people have died in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, a total of 40 cases were reported out of which 28 have been discharged from hospital and one died.

Chandigarh reported rise in cases. The tally has gone up to 56 in the UT, out of which 17 have been recovered.

Haryana has reported 313 cases so far, out of which 209 have been discharged and three people have died.

The tally in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 614 till Friday morning, out of which 216 have been discharged and eight deaths have been reported so far.

Arunachal Pradesh remained corona-free as Assam reported 42 cases out of which 29 have been discharged and one death.

Karnataka’s tally has gone up to 565 out of which 229 have recovered and 21 people have died in the state. Kerala has reported 497 cases so far while 383 have been discharged and 4 people have died in the state due to coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh continues to report more infected cases. The tally has risen to 2,660 while 482 have been discharged and the death toll stands at 137 in the state.

The number of infected people in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 2,313 out of which 1,258 have been discharged upon recovery while 29 people have died in the state.

In between, Tripura continued to be corona-free while Uttarakhand has witnessed 57 cases so far with 36 people have been discharged.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of cases has gone up to 2,303 out of which 513 have been cured and 39 people have died.

West Bengal has reported 795 cases so far out of which 139 have been discharged and 33 people have died in the state, according to the Health Ministry data.