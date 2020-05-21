Train ticket bookings to resume at 1.7L centres from Friday

New Delhi: In a major relief to passengers across the country, Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that bookings of tickets will resume at 1.7 lakh common service centres from Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the Indian Railways, which suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 announced to run 100 pairs of trains from June 1.

In a conversation with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Goyal said, “Booking of train tickets will resume at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow across the country.”

The Minister said bookings will also resume at the counters of different stations in the next two to three days.

“We are developing a protocol in this regard,” Goyal said.

The railways started the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists from May 1. The national transporter also started to run the 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12.

On Thursday, the bookings for the 100 pairs of trains opened and in the first two bour the railways sold 1.49 lakh tickets for 2.9 lakh passengers in 73 trains.

A senior Railway Ministry official said that by 12 noon, 73 trains were made available in the system for booking.

“And in the first two hours 1,49,025 tickets booked for 2,90,510 passengers,” the official said.

The tickets are being booked online through the IRCTC website and its mobile application.