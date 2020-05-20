Two BSF jawans martyred in terrorist attack in Srinagar, weapons looted

Srinagar: Motorbike borne terrorists attacked two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Wednesday in Soura area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and managed to flee from the crime scene after snatching the weapons of the two martyred security personnel.

According to a police official, the terrorists fired on the two jawans of the 57 Batallion of BSF and also looted their weapons.

He said that the injured jawans were rushed to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries on the way.

Immediately after the incident, the security forces swung into action and cordoned off the entire area. Till reports last came in, the searches were on to nab or neutralise the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.