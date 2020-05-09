Two flights with 356 passengers from Dubai land in Chennai

Chennai: Two evacuation flights of Air India Express to Chennai from Dubai landed at Chennai International Airport with 356 passengers and three infants on the wee hours of Saturday.

According to an official of Air India Express, the first flight IX 612 landed safely with 179 passengers and three infants at about 1.10 am.

The second flight (IX 540) with 177 passengers landed at about 2 am.

According to an official of Tamil Nadu Health Department, samples for Coronavirus testing were taken from the passengers and they were sent for quarantine.

The flights are being operated as a part of the government’s campaign ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring back Indians who were stranded in foreign countries due to Covid-19 lockdown.

A Health Department official said about 10 flights carrying stranded Indians are expected to land in Chennai – one or two flights daily with a total of about 400 passengers.

He said the passengers will be screened at the airport and they would be advised to be quarantined. There will be about 60 health department officials deployed at the airport.

An airport official said the passengers deboarded the plane in small batches and social distancing was maintained at all places.