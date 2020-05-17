Two Maharashtra cops killed in Maoist encounter

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): At least two policemen of the crack Quick Response Team were killed in an encounter with Maoists early on Sunday, officials said here.

According to a Gadchiroli police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 6 am when the security forces were carrying out a combing operation in the Koparshi forests of the Maoist-infested Bhamragad region.

In the fierce gun battle with some Maoists hiding in the jungle, Gadchiroli Police staffers Dhanaji Honmane and Kishore Atram were martyred.

The police said the security forces may have succeeded in inflicting heavy damage on the Maoists, including at least 4-5 fatalities.

Search and combing operations are currently underway and the entire region is in a state of high alert.