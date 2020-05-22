Published On: Fri, May 22nd, 2020

Two OGW of terrorists arrested in J&K’s Tral, Awantipora

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from Tral and Awantipora in South Kashmir Friday.

Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested OGWs

According to a police official, the two arrested OGW were involved in providing shelter, support and logistics, besides passing sensitive information to the terrorists of the proscribed outfits.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Shah of Tral and Tanseem alias Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh from Awantipora.

Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested OGWs, said the police official.

