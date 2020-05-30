Two terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Kulgam, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday morning succeeded in killing two terrorists in a fierce encounter in Wanpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

While confirming the development, Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said that two terrorists have been killed in the operation, he said that the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. A large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain terrorists, added the police official.

Though the encounter has ended, a search operation continues in the area.

On receiving inputs about presence of some terrorists, a joint team Police, Army’s Ist Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation late on Friday night in Wanpora area of Kulgam.

“As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired, triggering a fierce encounter which ended today morning with the killing of two terrorists,” said a police official.

As a precautionary measure. the mobile and internet services have been suspended in the area.

The actual number of slain terrorists would only be known, once the operations ends, said an official.

Meanwhile, the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have found that Mohd Ismail Alvi, a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), had plotted the major attack Pulwama that was averted on Wednesday night.

The investigators found that Ismail is allegedly a bomb maker and also a relative of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

On Wednesday, night a major attack was averted when the police in Kashmir’s Pulwama intercepted a vehicle moving about with 30 to 40 kg explosives in it.

The local police got tipped off last night about a terrorist moving around with an explosives laden car ready to blast at some location. It then sent out search parties in search of the vehicle, a Santro car. When traced a few rounds were fired and soon after the owners of the vehicle abandoned it and escaped.

The owner of car has been identified as Hidayatullah Malik, a resident of Shopian. Though he managed to escape, his brother was arrested and was being interrogated by the security forces.

Sources said that Ismail name cropped up recently in the probe carried out by National Investigation Agency in February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.