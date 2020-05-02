Two terrorists killed in encounter in Dangerpora area of J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday afternoon killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to a police official, the operation was launched by joint search parties of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF on receiving specific information about presence of some terrorists in the area.

While the searches in the area was on, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces leading to an encounter, said the official.

The official added that two terrorists were killed during the encounter.

Meanwhile, identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is currently being ascertained and a search operation was launched to find out if more terrorists are holed up in the area.

The Pulwama encounter took place a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in cross border shelling by the Pakistani Army after it violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Rampur sector along the LoC.

Two soldiers, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Rampur sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

“Unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rampur sector on 1 May 2020. Unfortunately, Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice,” a defence spokesperson said. They were among the three soldiers who were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC on Friday afternoon.

“On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said in a statement on Friday.