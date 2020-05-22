Under PM-KISAN, over Rs 19,100 crore released during lockdown

New Delhi: The Centre has released an amount of Rs 19,100.77 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the lockdown period after March 24 till date and around 9.55 crore farmer families have been benefitted under this scheme so far, said the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday.

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare said in a statement that sowing of summer crops and procurement of rabi crops are going on uninterrupted during the lockdown.

As per the latest data, around 34.87 lakh hectares area coverage under summer rice as compared to 25.29 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. About 12.82 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 9.67 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. As far as course cereals are concerned, around 10.28 lakh ha area is under coverage as compared to 7.30 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

About 9.28 lakh ha area is under coverage under oilseeds as compared to 7.34 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

As per the latest data of the procurement, a quantity of 5.89 lakh MT gram (chana), 4.97 lakh MT mustard and 4.99 lakh MT toor has been procured by NAFED during the lockdown period.

In Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21, a total of 337.48 lakh MT wheat arrived in FCI out of which 326.96 lakh MT was purchased.