UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress for playing politics on migrant issue

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he had sought the list of 1,000 buses that were being arranged by the Congress to ferry the migrant workers but their leaders did not provide him with the same.

“The Congress should not indulge in petty politics and that too, when the nation is facing the corona crisis,” he said in an interview to a TV channel, the video clip of which has been released to media persons.

The Chief Minister said that he had earlier sought a list of migrant workers from the various state governments but he had not receive any so far.

Yogi Adityanath further said that one of the trucks involved in the Aurraiyya accident in which 24 migrants had died on Saturday, had come from Punjab and the other was from Rajasthan. Both had taken considerable money form the migrant workers to take them to Bihar and Jharkhand.

“What was the Congress leadership doing when money was being taken from migrant workers?” he asked.

The Chief Minister further said that the Congress leaders want to extort money and at the same time show that they are honestly concerned about the issue too.