UP extends lockdown till June 30, govt offices to operate with full strength

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The government, however, eased the restrictions in a phased manner outside the containment zones.

“Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from 8th June, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

As per the advisory, markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, while supermarkets will be allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets in rural areas have been allowed to operate, while those in urban areas will continue to remain closed.

All government offices will operate with 100 per cent workforce. However, staggered timings will be followed: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm, so as to prevent overcrowding at workplaces, the guidelines added.

The inter-state bus and taxi services will resume in the state. Mass gathering, however, will remain prohibited. Social distancing and use of a mask for those stepping out of their homes are mandatory. State roadways buses and private buses would be allowed to ply on the roads but passengers would have to wear masks and follow social distancing. The movement of autos and tempos will be decided by the District Magistrate.

In the second phase, educational institutions will be allowed to reopen in July depending on the guidelines of the central government. However, prohibition on entry of people from containment zones or hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Budh Nagar will continue. The advisory said no permission, document or e-permit will be required for inter-state travel.

Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at such establishments will have to wear face shields and gloves while working.

All industrial activities outside containment zones can operate with the provision that they follow measures like thermal screening, sanitisation and social distancing, etc.