UPCC chief arrested in Agra for staging dharna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Agra Police when he staged a dharna at the Uncha Nagla border in the Taj City to protest against the refusal of the police to allow buses commissioned by the Congress to move forward, according to Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar.

High drama was witnessed on the Agra border when Lallu insisted on taking the buses, but the police refused to allow them to move, saying they had no information about any permission.

Lallu was physically removed by the cops from the spot, but he returned a short while later after which he was arrested and taken to the Civil Lines police station.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, tweeted that according to the UP government, 879 buses were found to be ‘fit’ after examination. She said that the party would provide 200 more buses on Wednesday and urged the UP government to allow the buses to move with the migrant workers.