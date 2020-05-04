UPSC defers Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations slated for May 31

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Monday in a special meeting to review the situation after the second phase of the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 decided to defer the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination slated for May 31, 2020.

UPSC in its official press release said, “Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020, therefore stands deferred.”

Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020, and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.