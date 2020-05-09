West Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that her regime was not cooperating over migrant workers’ issue.

In his letter to Mamata, the Union Home Minister stated that the West Bengal government is not allowing trains carrying migrant workers to reach the state, which may further create hardship for the labourers.

Shah in his letter said that not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is “injustice” to the migrant workers from the state.

Referring to the ‘Shramik Special’ trains being run by the central government to facilitate the transportation of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, Shah stated that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

The Home Minister said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

“But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” Shah wrote in his letter to the Trinamool Congress chief.

The Centre has also accused the state of violating lockdown guidelines and failing to ensure critical measures like social distancing.

The first such “special” train to Bengal set off from Rajasthan’s Ajmer this week – bound for Durgapur via Asansol – carrying 1,200 migrant workers.

Shortly after the first train was announced Banerjee tweeted that a second would bring back a similar number of people stranded in Kerala.