Will probe wheat scam during Cong rule, punish guilty: MP Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has alleged a wheat scam during the earlier Congress rule, adding that it will be probed and the guilty punished, even if these included then Chief Minister Kamalnath and senior officers.

He said that after the probe into the wheat scam, an FIR would be lodged against the guilty.

Patel told the media on Tuesday that the earlier government had ensured undue gains to the owners of private warehouses in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Kamalnath held the BJP government responsible for a farmer’s death on Monday at a government procurement centre and said it was due to its “mismanagement”.