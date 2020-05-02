Woman Maoist with Rs 16 lakh reward killed in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): In a major achievement, Maharashtra security forces on Saturday gunned down a dreaded woman Maoist who was absconding for three decades and carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head, an official said here.

The fierce gun-battle between the security forces and a gang of Maoists took place during an encounter in the thick forests of Sinbhatti in the jurisdiction of Jarawandi Police Station in the district.

“Following a tip-off of some conspiracy planned against the security forces, a team of the C-60 commandos was on a combing operation in the forest.

Suddenly, some Maoists hiding there opened fire on them. The commandos opened retaliatory fire in their direction and kept moving ahead,” said an official.

After the guns of the rebels fell silent and they retreated into the deep forests, the security team searched out the vicinity and came upon the body of the woman Maoist Sujanakka, alias Jaini Chaitu Akkra, 48.

Impressed with the success, the Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade has announced a cash reward for the commando team.

Giving details, the official said that she served as a DVC Commander with the Kasansur Dalam and carried a bounty of Rs 16 lakhs on her head for various heinous crimes.

“She had joined Maoist forces with the Bhamragad Dalam in 1988, and Gadchiroli Police have registered 144 offences of different kinds ranging from murder, attempt to murder and attacks on security forces. We have recovered an AK-47 rifle, besides Claymore mines and pressure cookers which were destroyed by the security forces at the site,” said the official.