Woman raped by 3 in Gurugram; police register FIR

Gurugram: The police have registered an FIR on a complaint filed by a 28-year-old woman, alleging rape by three, including a constable, in the Palam Vihar area.

“The victim informed the control room about the incident and a PCR van, headed by a woman officer, reached there. Based on the woman’s statement, we have registered an FIR under IPC sections of 376 D and 506 at the Palam Vihar police station,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police.

The victim, a native of the Rewari district, has been living in the Rajiv Chowk area of the city.

According to the FIR, police constable Isaan, who was known to her, had reached her house around 4 pm on Saturday in a car and invited her for a long drive. On entering the car, she found Aaahu and Manoj, Isaan’s friends, in it. On this, she refused to go with them. But when Isaan assured her, she sat on the rear seat with him.

After travelling some distance, they started consuming liquor in the car, the victim alleged. They drove to a marriage hall, named Murli Watika, in Palam Vihar. They continued to drink and also forced her to consume liquor, which she denied, according to the FIR.

“During this, they started molesting me. When I objected, Aashu dragged me to a room and raped me. When I threatened to inform the police, Aashu slapped me. By that time, Isaan and Manoj also reached there and raped me one by one,” she claimed in the FIR.

After the alleged rape, they fled the spot.