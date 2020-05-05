Yogi accuses opposition of politics over migrant crisis

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the opposition for indulging in politics on the issue of migrant workers.

“It is unfortunate that some people are playing politics in the time of crisis even when the Modi government is helping the poor through the ‘Garib Kalyan’ package. When these people were in power, the benefits of welfare schemes never reached the poor. The same people are now playing politics on the issue of migrant workers,” he said in a video message.

The Chief Minister said that in the last 3 days, more than 50,000 labourers and other citizens have returned to the state. All those who have returned had had their medical checks were done. Food and lodging arrangements of many were done by the government. The government is helping every citizen and is ensuring that food is provided to all,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that a sum of Rs 3.2 crores had been deposited in the Jan Dhan accounts and Rs 2.34 crores had been given to farmers.

He said that the country was unitedly fighting against the Corona pandemic and some vested interest were trying to derail this battle.